© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Family Medical Leave Act

  • Kids-walking-to-school-by-Flickr-user-Anne-and-Tim-Creative-Commons.jpg
    NH News
    Supporters Try To Salvage Paid Family Leave Bill
    Casey McDermott
    ,
    Supporters of a paid family and medical leave bill are trying to salvage their plan after a key Senate committee decided it wasn’t ready for passage.The…