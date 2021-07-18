© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Family Matters

  • Copper stock pot on the stove.
    The Exchange
    Navigating The Holidays With Civility And Empathy
    The unconventional holidays this year present new challenges for practicing empathy with loved ones, along with the perennial issues, like talking…
  • 20200405_155848.jpg
    The Exchange
    Shifting Household Dynamics In A Pandemic
    The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone indoors, where we're in much closer quarters with our families, spouses, and roommates. Without external…
  • Chris Martin, 14, greets his great-grandmother AnnaBelle Bowers, 87, who lives part time with the Martin family in Harrisburg, Pa. Occasionally, Chris stays at home to watch "Snootzie," as the family affectionately calls her, when his parents are busy.
    National
    Family Matters: Pitching In To Take Care Of Grandma
    David Greene
    ,
    Sharing the duties of caring for the family's 87-year-old matriarch has brought the Martin family closer together. Everyone in the multigenerational household, including the teenage kids, lends a hand. But the situation is also forcing the Harrisburg, Pa., family to think about the future in new ways.
  • Parents can make a difference in whether their kids become spenders or savers, studies find.
    National
    Listening To Parents Key To Financial Responsibility
    Shankar Vedantam
    ,
    Mothers and fathers can make a difference in whether their kids become spenders or savers, studies have found. Young people whose families had included them in conversations about money and budgets were much more likely to make more responsible financial decisions in the future.
  • Frank Christian asks his mother, Ida, if she recognizes his daughter, Shannon. Ida lived with Frank's family in Virginia from 2001 to 2009. After being diagnosed with dementia, Ida moved in with Frank's sister Geneva, who lives in Maryland.
    National
    Time To Move Grandma: What To Do With Her Home?
    Marilyn Geewax
    ,
    Depressed home prices make the decision to move an aging relative even more difficult than normal. So what should be done with the house? Try selling in a depressed market? Or rent it until prices perk up? One family weighs a tough choice as it struggles to pay for a grandmother's care.
  • Kelley Hawkins (center) smiles at her daughter Carley (left) as her other daughter Chelsea (right) looks on, in their home in Harrisburg, Pa.
    National
    Paying For College: More Tough Decisions
    Marilyn Geewax
    ,
    From your late 40s through early 60s, you're supposed to squirrel away cash to cope with health care costs in your old age. But for millions of Americans, middle age also is the time when children are seeking help with higher-education bills, and elderly parents may be needing assistance with daily care.
  • Nicholas McDonald, 24, lives in Capitol Heights, Md., with his mother, Natasha Shamone-Gilmore, stepfather, Curtis Gilmore, and grandfather Franklin Brunson.
    National
    Caring For Grandparent Matures A Young Man
    Nicholas McDonald grew up tempted by drugs and under pressure to hit the streets. Lacking male role models, he says he always saw his mom as "the apple of my eye." She tried to protect him growing up. Now, the 24-year-old is doing his best to return the favor, helping provide for his multigenerational family.
  • AnnaBelle Bowers, 87, has lunch with granddaughter Kelley Hawkins in Harrisburg, Pa. Kelley and her sister-in-law, LaDonna Martin, jointly care for AnnaBelle.
    National
    Long-Term-Care Insurance: Who Needs It?
    Marilyn Geewax
    ,
    As the nation's roughly 78 million baby boomers move into old age, the need for long-term care will soar. But when it comes to long-term-care insurance, relatively few sign up. The policies can be expensive and some big insurance companies have stopped offering them.
  • Maryland resident Ida Christian, 89, began showing symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in 2009. Her condition demands around-the-clock care.
    National
    Discovering The True Cost Of At-Home Caregiving
    Marilyn Geewax
    ,
    Few people want to turn over a loved one to institutional care. No matter how good the nursing home, it may seem cold and impersonal — and very expensive. But making the choice to provide care yourself is fraught with financial risks and personal sacrifices.
  • Jane Gross, author of <em>A Bittersweet Season</em>
    'Bittersweet Season' Details Caring For Aging Mom
    As part of Morning Edition's Family Matters financial literacy series, Renee Montagne talks to Jane Gross, author of A Bittersweet Season, about caring for her aging mother, and what she wishes she had known before she started.
