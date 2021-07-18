-
We talk with New Hampshire author Howard Mansfield about his new book, "The Habit of Turning the World Upside Down: Our Belief in Property and the Cost of…
-
The power of natural gas pipeline developers to take private property using eminent domain will come under the scrutiny of state lawmakers this…
-
Lynch On Northern PassThe controversial Northern Pass hydro-electric project “cannot happen without local support” and “should not happen with eminent domain,” Gov. Lynch’s…
-
StateImpact’s Amanda Loder has an interesting analysis – with some help from the Concord Monitor – at how opposition to eminent domain breaks out…
-
Recently the Concord Monitor reported on a Granite State Poll commissioned by a key Northern Pass rival–the New England Power Generators Association. The…
-
The New Hampshire Senate has voted to strengthen the rules for taking private property by eminent domain. But there are questions as to what the wording…