  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.18.18
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelOrphan Girl / Gillian Welch/ Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg/ AconyMill Worker/ Barbara Dane/ Hot Jazz, Cool Blues &…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 6.25.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelAcres of Clams/ Makem and Spain/ Sessions Volume II/ New Folk RecordsThe Reason I'm Here/ John McCutcheon/ Trolling for Dreams/…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Playlist
    Kate McNally
    ,
    DocSong/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBoth Sides Now/ Dave Van Ronk/ The Mayor of MacDougal Street: Rarities 1957-69/ Rootstock RecordingsSomebody's Darling/ Kathy…
  • Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in the 1960s.
    Doc Watson, Folk Music Icon, Dies At 89
    Neda Ulaby
    ,
    The blind folk musician from North Carolina revolutionized not just how people play guitar but the way people around the world think about mountain music. He was 89 years old.
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Playlist 4.8.12
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelDark Hollow/ David Bromberg Quartet/ Live New York City 1982/ Appleseed RecordsDeep River Blues/ Doc Watson/ The Vanguard Years…