-
Thursday, July 9>>>Carol Noonan w/ Duke Levine & Kevin Barry at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com>>>Liz…
-
Tuesday, March 24>>>Scottish Balladiers Alan Reid & Rob van Sante at the Tillotson Center ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org Thursday,…
-
Thursday, January 23>>>Vance Gilbert at the Flying Goose Brew Pub ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm Friday, January 24>>>Doc Rogers at the Sunapee Coffeehouse ~…
-
Folk Show Calendar 1.12.14Friday, January 17>>>Caravan of Thieves w/ Emma Walsh at Next Stage ~ Putney, VT ~ 7:30 PM ~ www.twilightmusic.org, 802-254-9276 Saturday, January…
-
Folk Calendar 12.2.12Wednesday, December 5 >>>Judy Collins at the Flying Monkey ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.flyingmonkeynh.com Mary McCaslin & Rick Shea at Popolo ~ Bellows…
-
Folk Calendar 12.2.12Wednesday, December 5 >>>Judy Collins at the Flying Monkey ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.flyingmonkeynh.com Mary McCaslin & Rick Shea at Popolo ~ Bellows…