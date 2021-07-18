Divestiture

-
Staff at the Public Utilities Commission say a grand bargain struck earlier this year to sell Eversource’s New Hampshire fleet of power plants may not be…
In a deal that is being called historic, Eversource Energy, formerly Public Service of New Hampshire, has agreed to sell its power plants. The agreement…
The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission has agreed to put the brakes on a big decision regarding the state’s largest electric utility, Public…
Public Service of New Hampshire wants to seek a settlement on two major proceedings currently before utility regulators.The first decision facing the…
An independent assessment commissioned by electrical regulators has released a preliminary report that finds some of Public Service of New Hampshire’s…
This winter’s cold weather has proven a boon to Public Service of New Hampshire and its customers. Spikes in the price of natural gas have lifted regional…
The New Hampshire House appears poised to send the question of whether the state's largest utility should sell its power plants to regulators.In 2012,…
Since June New Hampshire lawmakers have been grappling with what to do about the persistently above market cost of electricity at the state’s largest…
New Hampshire lawmakers say new leadership at Public Service of New Hampshire has brought a change of tone. For policy-makers this as a welcome…
Bid By Resident Power for PSNH Customers Heats UpFor customers of the state’s largest electric utility, Public Service of New Hampshire, electric rates are going up this week. Resident Power, the new…