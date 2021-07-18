© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

    Word of Mouth
    The Documentary That Helped Convict Rios Montt
    Last year we interviewed Pamela Yates about her documentary Granito: How to Nail A Dictator which details the indictment of General Efrain Rios Montt,…
    Word of Mouth
    The Bunkers of Albania
    Rebecca Lavoie
    ,
    More than 25 years after the death of former dictator, Enver Hoxha, Albania has more concrete bunkers than it knows what to do with. Hulking relics of a…
    Word of Mouth
    Granito: How to Nail a Dictator
    Virginia Prescott
    ,
    Pamela Yates was a young, idealistic filmmaker when she went to Guatemala in 1982 to make a documentary about a hidden war. 200,000 people were murdered…