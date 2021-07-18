Del McCoury

-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelYou Wear it Well/ Seth Glier/ If I Could Change One Thing/ Mpress RecordsWilson Langlois/ Yann Falquet & Pascal Gemme/ Princes…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 7/13/14Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelTraveling Case/ Annalivia/ Barrier Falls/ AnnaliviaI Will Be Here/ Susie Burke And David Surette/ When The Small Birds Sweetly…
-
Folk Show Playlist 8.11.13Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelOh, What A Beautiful Mornin'/ Taylor, James/ Other Covers / Hear MusicForget Me Not/ Anne Hills/ Angle Of The Light/ Collective…