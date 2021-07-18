decriminalization

-
The New Hampshire Senate has backed a bill to make up to ¾ an ounce of marijuana a violation rather than a crime.This is the first time the Senate has…
A bill to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana hits a snag in the Senate. All eyes are on two of Governor Sununu's nominees for the Dept. of Labor and…
A bill that would make possession of small amounts of marijuana a violation rather than a crime received strong support at a public hearing Wednesday.If…
New Hampshire lawmakers will tackle two controversial issues this week: gun laws and marijuana policy.Earlier this month the state Senate agreed to remove…
With growing concerns nationally and in New Hampshire about a large and expensive prison population, the House recently passed a bill to repeal mandatory…
We sit down with Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer, who is in New Hampshire talking about his efforts to ease federal marijuana laws. It’s a huge debate…
A growing majority of Granite Staters support loosening state laws on marijuana, according to a survey from WMUR and the University of New Hampshire.Sixty…