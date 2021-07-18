-
New Hampshire’s deteriorating roads and bridges - and how to invest in them - are major questions for lawmakers this year. But whatever the funding, one…
Beavers (Castor canadensis) have been in North America for two million years. Their ponds ease flooding downstream, and support large numbers of bird…
The American Society of Civil Engineers has released their 2017 report card on New Hampshire’s infrastructure -- and the state is far from the honor…
Too often, says civil engineer Fred McNeill, it takes a disaster – sinkholes swallowing cars or dam bursts flooding communities -- to get the attention of…
A continuation of our series on New Hampshire infrastructure: wastewater and dam structures are old, crumbling, and vulnerable to severe weather. Intense…
$6 Million Grant To Fund UNH Study Of Dams In New EnglandA $6 million grant from the National Science Foundation program will fund a four-year study examining the future of dams in New England.The grant was…
There are 4,800 dams in New Hampshire but only two where a full time dam operator is required to live on site. There's Moore Dam in Littleton and Murphy…
The Lakeport Dam is only about 222-feet wide and more than 60 years old, but it stands at a unique New Hampshire crossroads.Upstream is Lake…