-
The novelist, short story writer and essayist Cynthia Ozick's best known piece of writing is called The Shawl, a brutal, phantasmal story of a woman and…
-
From 9 to 5 to The Office, we’ve got plenty of examples of cookie-cutter cubicles where workers toil away in soul-crushing boredom and fatigue. On today’s…
-
The National Book Critic's Circle Awards are upon us and joining us to discuss the nominees are:Michele Filgate is events coordinator at Community…
-
Why Is There A Dearth Of New Holiday Songs?The song, “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey was released in 1994, and has become a Christmas standard, consistently topping the billboard…
-
Not so long ago, “Americana” was the term for rusty milk jugs, embroidered pillows and souvenir spoon collections found at antique stores. In the…
-
Poetry you can hear...Today, we celebrate National Poetry Month with a mix of audio craft and spoken word. Poetry Out Loud was a band of poets which experimented with spoken…