-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelTombstone Every Mile/ David Mallett/ The Horse I Rode in On/ North Road RecordsDown the Road Somewhere/ Molsky's Mountaineers/…
-
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
-
Newmarket's Craig Werth has been busy with his new Oh, Pluto project. Listen in to find out more!
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelSitting On Top of the World/ Peter Keane/ Rural Electification/ Little Hat.comPassing Through/ Catie Curtis/ Long Night Moon/…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBreakin' Up Christmas/ Al Petteway & Amy White/ Winter Tidings: An Appalachian Christmas/ Maggie's MusicThe Twelve Days Of…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 12.7.14Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Dusty Meadow Variations/ Cassie and Maggie/ Sterling Road/ Cassie and Maggie MacDonaldOverture/ Christmas Revels From…
-
Friday, September 26>>>Joan Osborne at the Flying Monkey ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-536-2551, www.flyingmonkeynh.com>>>Craig Werth at the Sunapee…
-
Tuesday, September 16>>>Claude Bourbon at the Sunapee Coffeehouse ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~www.sunapeecoffeehouse.orgThursday, September 18>>>Bela Fleck &…
-
Folk Show Calendar 9.29.13Seth nsWednesday, October 2>>>Denny Breau w/ Frank Coffin at the Skye Theatre ~ South Carthage, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-562-4445 www.necelticarts.com>>>Don…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label/Red Rocking Chair/ Ken and Brad Kolodner/ Skipping Rocks/ Fenchurch MusicTop of the World/ Patty Griffin/ Silver Bell/ A&M…