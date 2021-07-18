-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
The state’s highest court is giving the New Hampshire Motor Speedway the green light to host a three-day country music festival. The decision comes after…
-
A group of neighbors concerned about noise are asking the state Supreme Court to step in and block a proposed country music festival at the New Hampshire…
-
The New Hampshire Motor Speedway is cleared to stage a country music festival this summer after a Superior Court judge ruled the terms of 1989 agreement…
-
Judge Hears Arguments in N.H. Motor Speedway Music Festival SuitOwners of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway told a Superior Court judge on Monday that a 1989 agreement prohibiting them from holding music concerts…
-
A group of residents are taking legal action to try to block a three-day country music festival scheduled for next summer at the New Hampshire Motor…
-
A group of residents say they are still considering their legal options after the Loudon Zoning Board on Thursday approved a variance for a multi-day…
-
The Loudon Zoning Board heard more than four hours of arguments Thursday both for and against a variance request made by the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.…
-
Baby Boomers like to thumb their nose at Millennials for being entitled narcissists who refuse to grow up, and Millennials tend to poo-poo the Boomers…
-
The American Trucker: A PlaylistPicture this: the nation listens spell-bound - to a stand-off on the interstate between state police, the national guard and an organized…