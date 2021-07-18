-
Before the new school year, we hear from several teachers from across the state, who work in different grade levels, about their hopes, concerns and goals…
-
It's a growing group nationally: parents who refuse to let their children take statewide assessments such as those aligned with Common Core. Now, New…
-
It's been eight years since No Child Left Behind expired and congress failed to reauthorize it, but today both of New Hampshire's senators were among the…
-
The latest batch of national assessment tests shows New Hampshire students remaining among the highest achievers in math and reading.The 2015 National…
-
As Congress attempts to rewrite the much-maligned federal education law, it's worth exploring its successes and shortcomings in fixing broken schools.
-
The two biggest school districts in the state have not met the federal benchmarks set for participation in a controversial state-wide standardized test,…
-
The bill would have stopped the state from implementing the Common Core State Standards, which set goal posts for skills students should know at the end…
-
Putting Our Cursive Skills To The TestThe Word of Mouth team wondered just how well our primary school cursive instruction stuck many years later, so we decided to put it to the test. The same…
-
Last month the New Hampshire Senate nearly made cursive a mandatory part of public school curriculum. But does the argument for keeping longhand in the…
-
Today’s classrooms may come outfitted with iPads and gadgets, but the textbook industry has weathered the digital storm surprisingly well. On today’s show…