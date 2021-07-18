-
In the second hour of our special on how N.H. students are adjusting to distance learning during stay-at-home orders, we focus on higher education.…
-
New England College celebrated its largest graduating class at the school’s 77th commencement on Saturday. 950 undergraduate, graduate and online students…
-
On today's show:Civics 101: Political SpeechwritingWhen English teacher David McCullough, Jr. addressed 2012 graduates from the public high school in…
-
Dartmouth College is celebrating its class of 2016. The school held commencement ceremonies Sunday, with 1,078 undergraduates among those receiving…
-
The Dartmouth College alumna who is the creative force behind TV shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” returned to her alma mater to give Sunday’s…
-
The University of New Hampshire celebrated commencement yesterday with an address from an Academy Award-winning alumna. Jennifer Lee, who wrote and…
-
How About This For A Commencement Speech: 'You Are Not Special.'It was the high school commencement address heard ‘round the world. When English teacher David McCullough, Jr. addressed 2012 graduates from the public…
-
CHARLES WHEELAN, professor at Dartmouth College and the University of Chicago and is author of 10 ½ Things No Commencement Speaker Has Ever Said and Naked…