A judge has ruled that a woman who was convicted in 2018 of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion must now start…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court is upholding the conviction of a Wolfeboro dog breeder who was found guilty of animal cruelty.In 2017, police seized 75…
A woman who gained international notoriety after police seized 75 purebred Great Danes from her home in 2017 is accusing a non-profit of improperly trying…
Fourteen-months after 75 Great Danes were seized from a home in Wolfeboro, the Humane Society of the United States says it has successfully adopted all of…
Wolfeboro Dog Breeder Avoids Jail Time, But Faces Nearly $2M FineA Wolfeboro woman found guilty of animal cruelty for her mistreatment of dozens of Great Danes will avoid jail time.Christina Fay was sentenced last month…
A controversial animal cruelty bill appears dead after lawmakers in the New Hampshire House and Senate failed to reach a compromise.The two chambers…
A Wolfeboro dog breeder found guilty of animal cruelty has been ordered to serve 90 days in jail.However, if Christina Fay's attorneys can present a…
A Wolfeboro dog breeder found guilty of mistreating her 84 Great Danes will be sentenced in Carroll County Superior Court on Friday.In a sentencing…
One of the most high profile pieces of legislation moving through the New Hampshire Statehouse right now isn’t Medicaid expansion, or a gun bill, or…