-
New Hampshire is suing the giant agrochemical company Monsanto for allegedly knowingly causing water contamination with cancer-causing chemicals called…
-
Veterans and families who lived and worked at the former Pease Air Force Base want the government to begin collecting data about their disease rates and…
-
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency in New England has been tapped to lead the agency's national Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention…
-
C8 - it’s a chemical you may or may not have heard of. And yet…“99.7% of Americans have some amount in their blood. It’s a manmade chemical that didn’t…
-
Say the word "formaldehyde" and you can practically smell it. The pungent preservative is associated with everything from nail polish and hair…