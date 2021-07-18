-
At the former Pease Air Base in Portsmouth, scientists are resuming a pair of pioneering research studies on chemical contamination in drinking water. It…
Federal researchers are getting ready to start a major health study of families who drank PFAS chemical-contaminated water at Pease International…
The state has released its plans for new limits on four types of likely harmful PFAS chemicals in public water systems.The new regulations would apply to…
New Hampshire’s congressional delegation wants more federal study of PFAS chemical contamination in Merrimack. The federal lawmakers wrote last week to…
Governor Chris Sununu wants federal regulators to speed up approval of new tick repellants and other products that could help prevent Lyme Disease in the…
The federal government has published new data about the health risks of industrial chemicals known as PFAS.The Centers for Disease Control study backs the…