Celtic

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 11.10.19
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
  • Folk Show
    New Hampshire Public Radio Folk Show Calendar 3.12.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 9.11.16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover,…
  • Folk Show
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 6.5.16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Folk Festivals>>>Sea Music FestivalMystic, Connecticut ~ www.mysticseaport.org/event/sea-music-festival/Performers include: Barrule, Moe Bowstern, Kim &…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 5.1.16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelSinging for Our Lives Holly Near And Still We Sing: The Outspoken Collection (Disc 2) Calico TracksThe Birds Were Singing Of…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.10.16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelHave You Heard About The Old Hometown/ Mountain Heart/ Blue Skies/ Compass RecordsHard Times Are Here Again/ Anne Hills/ The…
  • group_shot_0.JPG
    Giving Matters
    North Country Natives Celebrate Culture Through Music
    The Great North Woods Committee for the Arts enriches north country life by bringing authentic music and culture to local venues. Quebec native, Alice…
  • makem.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    The Makem & Spain Brothers' Rory Makem
    Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, we get a visit from Rory Makem of The Makem & Spain Brothers, a new generation of Celtic music royalty with roots…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Calendar 2.5.12
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Wednesday, February 8>>>Harvey Reid at the York Harbor Inn ~ York Harbor, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-363-5119>>> David Surrette, Barley Pub, 328 Central Ave. Dover NH…
