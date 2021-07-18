-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 11.10.19MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 6.5.16Folk FestivalsJune 9-12>>>Sea Music FestivalMystic, Connecticut ~ www.mysticseaport.org/event/sea-music-festival/Performers include: Barrule, Moe…
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelSinging for Our Lives Holly Near And Still We Sing: The Outspoken Collection (Disc 2) Calico TracksThe Birds Were Singing Of…
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.10.16Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelHave You Heard About The Old Hometown/ Mountain Heart/ Blue Skies/ Compass RecordsHard Times Are Here Again/ Anne Hills/ The…
The Great North Woods Committee for the Arts enriches north country life by bringing authentic music and culture to local venues. Quebec native, Alice…
Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, we get a visit from Rory Makem of The Makem & Spain Brothers, a new generation of Celtic music royalty with roots…
Wednesday, February 8>>>Harvey Reid at the York Harbor Inn ~ York Harbor, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-363-5119>>> David Surrette, Barley Pub, 328 Central Ave. Dover NH…