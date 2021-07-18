-
Portsmouth hosted a trans-Atlantic visitor Tuesday – the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, England.Lord Mayor Lee Mason donned his ceremonial best to meet the…
As Europe struggles to sort out what Britain's decision to leave the European Union means for the Continent, here in the United States there are impacts…
In Scotland, which voted against leaving the European Union, Donald Trump praised the vote to leave. He predicted it's a sign of a populist revolution to come across Europe — and the United States.
The vote was 52 percent to 48 percent in favor of leaving the EU. Global markets are down in the wake of the news. Prime Minister David Cameron, who advocated remaining in the EU, says he will resign.
It's easy to see the Brexit debate as a British issue, but the vote could influence Americans in a variety of ways.