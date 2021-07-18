-
What can a graveyard tell you about civics, race, history, and memory? And how do gravesites of Black Americans in New Hampshire help us deepen our…
New Hampshire remains one of the least racially diverse states in the country, but that diversity is growing. Wednesday on The Exchange, we reflect on…
If you're looking for a slice in New Hampshire, you can find a House of Pizza in just about every town in the state. These pies are pan baked, with a hard…
In recognition of Black History Month, website Mic.com launched what it’s calling the Black Monuments Project, which imagines new memorials for African…
Ona Judge, a runaway slave who evaded George Washington himself, lived most of her on New Hampshire’s Seacoast after gaining her freedom. Her story isn't…
On today's show:Our Civics 101 podcast looks into the process of impeachment"The Best and Worst a Country Has to Offer" from producer Virginia Lora.…
1.27.15: Black History Is American History & Making A Fashion Statement For The Sake Of VaccinationsIn a series of comic books, Joel Christian Gill shines a light on unsung African American figures from history. On today’s show, he tells us why he’s…
Back in 1779, 20 slaves made the case for their freedom before the New Hampshire General Court. After noting it wasn’t the right time, the body postponed…
Host Maya Angelou poetically and historically covers milestones by African Americans in Nobel Peace Prize, Grammy, Academy Awards, and cultural awards. As…
In 1981, playwright, performer and theater company director Carlyle Brown decided on a whim to take a trip to Africa. That launched a journey of…