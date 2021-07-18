-
NHPR Show Playlist 11.12.17Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelYou Reap What You Sow/ Mara Levine/ Single/ Marablevine.comWoody's Fire/ Katie Dahl, Eric Lewis, Rich Higdon/ Solid Ground/…
-
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 10.29.17Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelPagan Twitch/ High Range/ High Range-Shoulder To The Wheel/ Rural Root RecordsWitch Hazel/ Herdman Hills And Mangsen/ Voices of…
-
Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelLovers & Friends/ Battlefield Band/ Line Up/ Temple RecordsYou're Aging Well/ Joan Baez/ Ring Them Bells/ Razor and TieFriends…
-
Tuesday, September 16>>>Claude Bourbon at the Sunapee Coffeehouse ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~www.sunapeecoffeehouse.orgThursday, September 18>>>Bela Fleck &…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 9.14.14Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Final Trawl/ The Tannahill Weavers/ Dancing Feet/ Green LinnetMr. and Mrs. Noah/ Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen/…