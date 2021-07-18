-
It’s been a year since a high school guidance counselor working in the Exeter school district was sentenced to prison. Kristie Torbick, 39, pleaded guilty…
A former Dean of Students at Bedford High School is suing the school district, arguing her termination after providing testimony in a sexual assault case…
Bedford High School Has New Interim Dean Of StudentsBedford High School has a new interim dean of students.Pam Ilg, who had retired from the Bedford school district last year, will replace Zanna Blaney.…
After weeks of public pressure, the Bedford School District has hired an attorney to examine how and why three district staffers came to serve as…
Former Bedford Superintendent of Schools Chip McGee resigned Friday, weeks after he authorized a high school staffer to testify on behalf of Kristie…
Long before the #MeToo movement took down politicians, movie moguls and powerful media personalities, St. Paul’s School in Concord was grappling with its…