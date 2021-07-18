-
Three years after what was dubbed the “Arab Spring”, Egypt is preparing for its first election since a military coup last summer. The candidate presumed…
-
This week, U.S. concerns over the civil war in Syria escalated with talk of chemical weapons and the real fear that the conflict could spill over in the…
-
Vents in Egypt and Tunisia prove that although the internet can’t be destroyed per se, it can be more or less “turned off” – a fact that has some…
-
One year after the Arab Spring, protestors in Syria are uploading videos and images of the Assad regime’s brutal crackdown of the opposition. The use of…
-
The Syrian government is now nearly two weeks into its bombardment of the city of Homs. The U.N. says at least 300 civilians have been killed. The offensive might have gone unreported had it not been for the activists and citizen journalists who are risking their lives to tell the stories.
-
Egyptians may be dissatisfied with their ruling generals, but they generally support the move to prosecute American and other pro-democracy groups for allegedly operating illegally and fomenting unrest. Even those who have benefited from the foreign groups are hesitant to speak out.
-
Egypt might put nongovernmental workers on trial because it says they are operating illegally. But the U.S. insists Egypt needs to allow the pro-democracy groups to continue their work. American groups say they are helping political parties develop platforms around citizens' needs.
-
On Feb. 20, 2011, Moroccans took to the streets in protest in a country considered one of the most stable in the region. King Mohammed VI acted quickly, offering constitutional reforms and early elections. But progress toward democracy has also revealed the limits of civil disobedience.