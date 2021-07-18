Apocalypse

-
Ghost stories are speculations…little experiments in what could happen in the afterlife. Today, a new collection of ghost stories through the ages…
In 1934, a weather observer stationed at the peak of Mount Washington recorded a, then record, wind gust of 231 miles per hour. As a point of reference,…
Like any major life event, the annihilation of life as we know it deserves a soundtrack. It’s easy to decide what to listen to when the four horsemen of…
As the Western world’s favorite doomsday prophet, Nostradamus and his enigmatic four-line poems have been used to explain catastrophes and lately, the…
Exploring the End of the WorldIf you don’t believe in Mayan calendars, and you’re not too worried about the next rapture that supposed to happen, then you’re probably not too concerned…
The Cold War is over, but decades later, several defunct missile silos built to fight that war still dot the American landscape. A developer in Kansas is converting one such silo complex into an underground condo tower.
What can apocalyptic fears related to the Mayan calendar tell us about how to live a meaningful life? Commentator Marcelo Gleiser says fear of the end — any end — drives us to leave a meaningful legacy, to do things that will be remembered.