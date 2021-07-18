© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

American Dreams

  • 8010054707_d31692c48f_k.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    6.23.16: How We Can Be More Nordic & Citizen Khan
    Bernie Sanders’ proposals for free education and healthcare were flatly rejected by those who said "we are not Denmark". A new book argues that the…
  • American_Promise_via_FB.png
    Word of Mouth
    American Promise
    American Promise airs tonight, Tuesday, February 3 at 10:00 p.m. on PBS. Filmmakers Michèle Stephenson and Joe Brewster documented the education of their…
  • rethink2014_5.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Rethink 2014: The American Dream
    The statistics are grim. Since the late 1970s, incomes for the top 1% of Americans have quadrupled, while real wages for the bottom half of the workforce…
  • hedrick.jpg
    The Exchange
    Hedrick Smith's "Who Stole The American Dream?"
    Laura Knoy
    ,
    By looking at corporate and financial structures from an historical perspective, Smith contends that over four decades our middle class has been…
  • Juan Carlos Reyes is studying for his master's degree. The son of poor Dominican parents, Reyes is convinced his success is an aberration and wonders about the kids from his neighborhood who were left behind.
    National
    Grad Who Beat The Odds Asks, Why Not The Others?
    Claudio Sanchez
    ,
    Growing up in the South Bronx, Juan Carlos Reyes' dream was to be a doorman in Manhattan. A college degree has helped him achieve much more, but Reyes is convinced his success is an aberration — and that few of his peers will ever achieve the American dream.
  • A demonstrator holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution to his chest as he attends a protest in downtown San Antonio on March 23.
    Politics
    Right Fears Entitlements Are Killing American Dream
    Ari Shapiro
    ,
    In the conservative view, reinvigorating the American dream means lowering the floor below which government won't let people fall. It also means raising the ceiling on successful people.
  • President Obama greets diners at Reid's House Restaurant in Reidsville, N.C., last fall. While there, he talked to a college student about the importance of education — one of the ideas Obama comes back to often.
    Politics
    Obama's Own Story Defines His American Dream
    Scott Horsley
    ,
    From the moment he burst on the national scene, Barack Obama has served as a living example of the American dream — proof that in this country, anyone can succeed. But what sets him and other Democrats apart from Republicans is the idea of the American dream as a collective enterprise.
  • Unemployed circus clown Tim Torkildson, aka Dusty the Clown, sits on a bench on the north side of the U.S. Capitol in May.
    With The American Dream Comes The Nightmare
    Linton Weeks
    ,
    We celebrate the deeply embedded ideal of the American dream every day, and yet the phrase has always been fraught. For many, there is no dream, so here, we give you "A Brief Diary of the American Nightmare."
  • National
    Sizing Up The American Dream
    In a nation as diverse as the United States, the idea of "the American dream" means different things to different people. Many associate the dream with intangible ideals like freedom of expression, freedom of religion, optimism and family ties. But the American dream has also long been associated with attaining a higher standard of living, particularly one that surpasses that of the previous generation.
  • Business owners Pam Krank and Brian McGee have both climbed higher than their parents on the income scale.
    National
    On The Economic Ladder, Rungs Move Further Apart
    John Ydstie
    ,
    Many Americans have long believed that the United States is a land of opportunity, where anyone who works hard can climb the economic ladder. But evidence from recent decades indicates that, for many Americans, that dream of economic mobility falls short.
Load More