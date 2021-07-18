-
Among the things we take for granted in today’s America is knowing the time …which makes transportation, business and national events possible. This,…
It’s been two decades since the hundred-day mass slaughter, aimed at the country’s minority Tutsi population, and Rwanda is starting to see success in…
During the 1700's, many Portsmouth residents were of African descent– some slave, some free— and were buried in a segregated cemetery. That cemetery was…
LIFTing Street KidsBefore moving to New Hampshire, Merhawi Wells-Bogue earned his living on the streets of the Ethiopian city of Mekelle. Years later, while studying…
It may be the largest war in the world that we don’t hear about. The death toll of what is now called the Great War of Africa likely stretches into the…
Although the death of Osama bin Laden was a major blow to the terrorist group, al Qaeda, it has found new life in Africa, where groups aligned with its…
The trope goes something like this: one minute you’re teaching your kid to tie his shoes, and the next he’s showing you how to use the new Blu-Ray player.…
West African singer-songwriter Fatoumata Diawara has a back story not unlike many of today’s cosmopolitan Africans. She was born in Ivory Coast to parents…
A cruise ship made a bit of history in Liberia this week: When it docked, its 150 passengers became the largest group of tourists to visit the West African nation since the 1970s. As piracy and terrorism make traditional destinations less attractive, alternatives such as Liberia may take their place.