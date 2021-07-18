2nd Amendment

-
In a series of party-line votes Tuesday, Republican lawmakers on a key Senate committee pushed through a range of conservative policy priorities, from…
Amy Walter, host of WNYC's Politics with Amy Walter and National Editor of The Cook Political Report, offered her perspective on the New Hampshire…
Red flag laws allow family members or law enforcement to petition to get taken guns away from potential mass-shooters. A handful of states have these…
Students from across New Hampshire walked out of their schools -- and some gathered at the State House -- to call for stricter gun control on Friday.But…
A crowd of several hundred people turned out for the March for Our Lives event in Portsmouth on Saturday.The rally featured speeches from students from…
Social studies teacher Rob Nadeau’s journey to the New Hampshire State House began last fall in his Hopkinton Middle High School classroom. While teaching…