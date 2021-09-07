2021 December Fund Drive

-
When you contribute to NHPR this fund drive, you can pay it forward by giving meals to the New Hampshire Food Bank.
-
Contribute $8 or more per month as a sustaining member and you can request the NHPR Camp Mug. At 16oz this mug is the perfect size and weight to take along on backpacking or camping trips.
-
Contribute $13 or more per month as a sustaining member and you can request a pair of Minus33 Socks with the NHPR logo. Locally made in Ashland, NH, these merino wool socks will keep you feet warm and cozy during New England chilly winters.
-
Contribute $13 or more per month as a sustaining member and you can request the NHPR 40th Anniversary T-Shirt. Inspired by the 80's, this retro t-shirt comes in all adult sizes. Rumor has it that once you put on the 40th anniversary shirt you will spontaneously grow a mullet!
-
Contribute $18 or more per month as a sustaining member and you can request the NHPR Bluetooth Retro Speaker. Enjoy listening to NHPR with this adorable speaker. With it's retro design, it packs a powerful punch when it comes to sound quality.
-
Contribute $23 or more per month as a sustaining member and you can request the New York Times digital subscription. Get unlimited access to NYT content (excludes the crossword and NYT Cooking). Your subscription can be accessed on any smartphone, tablet or web browser.
-
Contribute $40 or more per month as a sustaining member and you can request the 40th Anniversary Package. The package consists of the enamel camp mug, t-shirt and retro Bluetooth speaker.
-
Contribute to NHPR by Tuesday, December 7th at 7:00 p.m. and you will be automatically entered into a DOUBLE drawing for a $1,000 Visa Gift Card. Spend it on anything you want!
-
Contribute to NHPR by Thursday, December 9th at 7:00 p.m. and you will be automatically entered into a DOUBLE drawing for a $1,000 Southwest Airlines Gift Card. Spend it on your dream trip or give away as holiday presents (each winner will receive TEN $100 Southwest Airlines Gift Cards)!
-
Choice of Peloton Bike or TreadmillContribute to NHPR by Saturday, December 11 at noon and you will be automatically entered into a drawing for a choice of a Peloton Bike or Peloton…