The Folk Show

In-studio visit with Louise Bichan

Published October 23, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT
Conor Hearn, Brendan Hearn and Ethan Setiawan provided accompaniment for fiddler Louise Bichan during a recent visit to NHPR's Folk Show.

Louise Bichan has a new project on the way called The Lost Summer as well as a new release with Ethan Setiawan. She stopped by NHPR' s Folk Show studio with a few tunes and conversation with Kate McNally.

The Folk Show
