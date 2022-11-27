NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 11.27.22

Solarfest, Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.solarfest.org/

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, November 28, 2022 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, November 28, 2022

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic at Book and Bar, 40 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/#/events

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Windborne’s Music of Midwinter at Passim, Cambridge MA and Livestreamed ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ https://passim.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022

Hot Tuna, Acoustic and Electric at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/event/hot-tuna

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid Livestream from the Puffin & Loon ~ 8pm ET ~ https://youtu.be/am9FrF0PMPE http://woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/

Thursday, December 1, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. Will Mentor with Sam Bartlett, Max Newman, Julie Metcalf, and Stuart Kenney

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

First Thursday Drum Circle at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/364633699126232/364633705792898/

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Open Mic night at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/

Bruce Molsky and Brian Daves at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, December 2, 2022

Seamus Egan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/seamus-egan/

Will Evans at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/will-evans-12-2-2022

First Friday High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com ~ For the month of December only, the Coffee House has not booked a feature band to offer more time for our loyal 'open mic' musicians to share their favorite holiday songs with the crowd. We are hoping that the audience will have the opportunity to sing along to the songs they know.

Anonymous Coffeehouse at First Congregational Church on the Green, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/ ~ Tabitha Ibon, Steve, Hiroya Tsukamoto

Kat Wright and GoldenOak at Portland House of Music and Events, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Lui Collins and Anand Nayak at Montague Common Hall, Montague MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/event/lui-collins-w-anand-nayak-solstice-in-montague/

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Twisted Pine with the Slocan Ramblers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, December 3, 2022

The Fretbenders at the Harvey Mitchell Memorial Library, 1 - 2:00pm. 151 Main St., Epping, NH. A one hour seasonal/ holiday music program.

https://www.eppinglibrary.com/upcoming-special-events/

DANCE: First Saturday Contradance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Wild Asparagus, Caller: George Marshall

Antara with Watson Park at Nova Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7 p.m. ET ~ https://novaarts.org/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/timeriksen

Tom Rush at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Kat Wright at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/786950335691840/

The Rindge Historical Society Museum presents OPEN MIC at the Meeting House Stage, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ email Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com to sign up to perform or for information.

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Seamus Egan Christmas Show at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Twisted Pine with Ali McGuirk at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Christmas Carol Singalong at Horatio Colony Museum, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/789670125668032/

Singer-Songwriter Circle at Hancock Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/519755066704927/ ~ Betsy Heron, Joey Clark, Kristen Manville, Volkert Volkersz

Caroling in the Galleries at Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash Street, Manchester NH ~ periodically throughout the day 10am to 4pm ET ~ https://currier.org/

Sunday, December 4, 2022

The Ballroom Thieves at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

The Irish Tenors Christmas Celebration at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?partner_id=264&performance_id=7766456&method=restoreToken

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ info@mariposamuseum.org

Twisted Pine Bluegrass Workshop and Jam at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Steve Poltz at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Windborne Music of Winter Livestream ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/windborne-12-4-livestream-ticket?mc_cid=e95e300e14&mc_eid=e1c9cc42cf https://www.facebook.com/WindborneSingers/

Green Heron with Mamma’s Marmalade at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1156970701856178/

Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo at The Red Parka Steak House and Pub, Glen NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://www.facebook.com/events/5347597342016625/

Monday. December 5, 2022

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic at Book and Bar, 40 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/#/events

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Sing Nowell, tribute to Tony Barrand and Nowell Sing We Clear with Fred Breunig, John Roberts, Andy Davis, Emma Schneider, Arthur Davis, Windborne and friends at Latchis Theatre, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nowellsingweclear.com/ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=larts https://www.windbornesingers.com/ ~ also livestreamed

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Open Mic with Andrew North & The Rangers at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1196068937928463/

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Antje Duvekot at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Dan Tyminski featuring Gaven Largent at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/dan-tyminski/

Dar Williams at Jummy’s Jazz and Blues Club (all-request show), Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://jimmysoncongress.com/event/dar-williams-2/

Frances Forever at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Frances-Forever---Port-Lucy:-A-Hear-Her-Music-Series?performanceid=5902

Ben Harris, Louis Phipps, Aram Rubenstein-Gillis at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, December 9, 2022

Dar Williams at BOMBYX, The Parlor Room , Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Coig ( Celtic Holiday ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Mike Block (Cello) at the Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/grammy-award-winning-cellist-mike-block-12-9-2022

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at Middlebury Town Hall Theatre, Middlebury VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Lori McKenna at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/lori-mckenna/

Martin Sexton at The Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=220

Welcome Yule, A Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theatre Arts Center, Turners Falls MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.welcomeyule.org

Cherish the Ladies at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Chris Albertson and Cait Murphy (Joni Mitchell retrospective) at DublinArts and Muse Gallery, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=5603449289724059&set=gm.516734147088476&idorvanity=451201580308400 https://www.facebook.com/groups/451201580308400

Don White Goes to Harvard, notloB Parlour Concerts #210, 7 Fairbanks St, Harvard, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/640556850761771/

Saturday, December 10, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

DANCE! Norwich Contra Dance (2nd and 4th Saturdays) at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT ~ see facebook page for time and details ~ https://www.facebook.com/NorwichContraDance

Tom Pirozolli feature at Ashland Second Saturday Coffee House a Community Church, Ashland NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pirozzoli.com/ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078509964879

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=242516~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Kat Wright at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/853538006028166/

Tom DiMenna sings Gordon Lightfooot at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Dar Williams at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA (Songwriting Workshop) ~ 2pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Welcome Yule, A Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theatre Arts Center, Turners Falls MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.welcomeyule.org

Myrtle Street Klezmer at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Tom Pirozzoli with Corey Wrinn at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/ https://pirozzoli.com/

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at The Parlor Room, Northamptoon MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Lunasa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Noe Venable, Singer-Sonwriter Livestream ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/881493126554993/

Welcome Yule, A Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theatre Arts Center, Turners Falls MA ~ 2:00pm ET ~ https://www.welcomeyule.org

Canterbury Singers sing Shaker holiday songs at Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.shakers.org/

Eileen Ivers Christmas concert at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Irish Christmas in America at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=240954~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, December 15, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. Lisa Greenleaf and Stomp Rocket (Glen Loper, Dave Langford, and Bethany Waickman)

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Christmas Concert at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road http://woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Kimaya Diggs and Friends at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, December 16, 2022

Midwinter Revels, December 16-December 18th, featuring Jeff Warner and more-Lebanon Opera House

https://www.revelsnorth.org/christmasrevels/lebanonoperahouse.org

DANCE! Mill City Contra, East Derry NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:45-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Caller Nancy Wood, Guest musician: Nancy Fiske (clarinet)

Primo Cubano Latin Christmas at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Chris Smither at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Christmas Concert at Community Church, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.partialcapo.com/store.htm#!/Durham-NH-Christmas-Concert-Sun-Dec-18-2022-4pm-ADULT-TICKET/p/492661671 http://woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at Next Stage, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pierson Trio at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=239011~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

A Celtic Christmas at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-10pm ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.squarespace.com/concert-events/celtic-christmas-ishna

Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Suzanne Vega at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/event/one-roof-concerts-for-the-homeless-presents-suzanne-vega/ http://www.suzannevega.com/

Waking Finnegan, Norway Pond Festival Singers, and Jr. Mints – Noel on Norway Pond at Hancock Meeting House 47 Main Street Hancock, NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/new-events-1/2022/12/17/noel-on-norway-pond

Chris Smither at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Ana Popovic at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Judy Collins at The Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=224

Chris Pureka at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Monday. December 19. 2022

The Sweetback Sisters at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thesweetbacksisters.com/

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Chris Pureka at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Caroling on the Common in Hancock NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/new-events-1/2022/10/13/caroling-on-the-common

The Sweetback Sisters at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thesweetbacksisters.com/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid Livestream from the Puffin & Loon ~ 8pm ET ~ https://youtu.be/4CkS1Fb96L0 http://woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/

Friday, December 23, 2022

Sarah Lee Guthrie at Nova Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7 p.m. ET ~ https://novaarts.org/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/timeriksen

Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/

“Abby Holidays” Holiday Concert, Featuring Abrielle Scharff at Book and Bar, 40 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/#/events

Saturday, December 24, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, December 30, 2022

Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/

Grain Thief with King Margo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Rockspring at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, January 1, 2022

NHSCOT's Hogmanay Celebration at LaBelle Winery, Derry NH ~ 3-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/486950656785920/ ~ Live Music from The Rebel Collective and the Pipes & Drums of NHSCOT

Ellis Paul at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Richard Thompson at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, January 6, 2023

First Friday High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters at The Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Jake Swamp and The Pine plus Derek Sensale of Pinedrop at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Thursday, January 12, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Miss Tess with Sara Borges at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/the-parlor-room/

Thursday, January 12, through Sunday, January 15, 2023

Boston Celtic Music Festival at Passim and multiple venues in Cambridge/Boston MA ~ details TBA ~ https://passim.org/bcmfest/

Friday, January 13, 2023

NH Music Collective Showcase at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5514261851988330/

Saturday, January 14, 2023

DANCE! Ralph Page Dance event at Whitcomb Hall, Swanzey NH ~ 10am-10pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/ralph-page/35th-annual-ralph-page-jan-2023/ info@ralphpage.neffa.org https://www.facebook.com/events/817410323046125/

January 18, 2022

Miss Tess with Sara Borges at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Joe K. Walsh Album Release feat. Darol Anger, Grant Gordy, John Suntken, and Brittany Karlson at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Chris Smither at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Chris-Smither?performanceid=5812

Friday, February 3, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Livingston Taylor at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Eleri Ward at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Eleri-Ward?performanceid=5858

Thursday, February 9, 2022

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Sunday, February 11, 2023

Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, February 12, 2023

Decatur Creek with Rough & Tumble at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Friday, February 17, 2023

Alan Doyle at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023

Flurry Festival 2023 at Saratoga NY ~ see website for details ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ One of the largest folk dance and music festivals in North America. The Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year.

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Alan Doyle at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Griffin House at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, February 26, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Ecstatic Dance to Live Music, followed by Open Mic at The Hive Farm and Community Space, Candia NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1053840298645737/

Friday, March 3, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, March 6, 2023

Elvis Costello and the Imposters at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, March 9, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Cherish the Ladies at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Lunasa at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Sunday March 12, 2023

Joe Pub at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, March 18, 2023

New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ [details TBA] ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/#?secret=0bkcl5SfDH

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

Friday, April 7, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Cirque Alfonse (Quebecois Circus) at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, May 5, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, June 2, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023