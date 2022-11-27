NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 11.27.22
Solarfest, Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.solarfest.org/
NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc
Monday, November 28, 2022 edition
Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.
Monday, November 28, 2022
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic at Book and Bar, 40 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/#/events
Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/
Windborne’s Music of Midwinter at Passim, Cambridge MA and Livestreamed ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ https://passim.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/
Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/
Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road
603-293-0841
Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~
1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614
International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.
https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance
Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022
Hot Tuna, Acoustic and Electric at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/event/hot-tuna
Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid Livestream from the Puffin & Loon ~ 8pm ET ~ https://youtu.be/am9FrF0PMPE http://woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/
Thursday, December 1, 2022
DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. Will Mentor with Sam Bartlett, Max Newman, Julie Metcalf, and Stuart Kenney
Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road
First Thursday Drum Circle at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/364633699126232/364633705792898/
Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Open Mic night at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/
Bruce Molsky and Brian Daves at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Friday, December 2, 2022
Seamus Egan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/seamus-egan/
Will Evans at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/will-evans-12-2-2022
First Friday High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com ~ For the month of December only, the Coffee House has not booked a feature band to offer more time for our loyal 'open mic' musicians to share their favorite holiday songs with the crowd. We are hoping that the audience will have the opportunity to sing along to the songs they know.
Anonymous Coffeehouse at First Congregational Church on the Green, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/ ~ Tabitha Ibon, Steve, Hiroya Tsukamoto
Kat Wright and GoldenOak at Portland House of Music and Events, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/shows
Lui Collins and Anand Nayak at Montague Common Hall, Montague MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/event/lui-collins-w-anand-nayak-solstice-in-montague/
Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Twisted Pine with the Slocan Ramblers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Saturday, December 3, 2022
The Fretbenders at the Harvey Mitchell Memorial Library, 1 - 2:00pm. 151 Main St., Epping, NH. A one hour seasonal/ holiday music program.
https://www.eppinglibrary.com/upcoming-special-events/
DANCE: First Saturday Contradance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Wild Asparagus, Caller: George Marshall
Antara with Watson Park at Nova Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7 p.m. ET ~ https://novaarts.org/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/timeriksen
Tom Rush at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Kat Wright at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/786950335691840/
The Rindge Historical Society Museum presents OPEN MIC at the Meeting House Stage, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ email Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com to sign up to perform or for information.
Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Seamus Egan Christmas Show at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Twisted Pine with Ali McGuirk at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Christmas Carol Singalong at Horatio Colony Museum, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/789670125668032/
Singer-Songwriter Circle at Hancock Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/519755066704927/ ~ Betsy Heron, Joey Clark, Kristen Manville, Volkert Volkersz
Caroling in the Galleries at Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash Street, Manchester NH ~ periodically throughout the day 10am to 4pm ET ~ https://currier.org/
Sunday, December 4, 2022
The Ballroom Thieves at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/
The Irish Tenors Christmas Celebration at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?partner_id=264&performance_id=7766456&method=restoreToken
Hiroya Tsukamoto at Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ info@mariposamuseum.org
Twisted Pine Bluegrass Workshop and Jam at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Steve Poltz at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Windborne Music of Winter Livestream ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/windborne-12-4-livestream-ticket?mc_cid=e95e300e14&mc_eid=e1c9cc42cf https://www.facebook.com/WindborneSingers/
Green Heron with Mamma’s Marmalade at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1156970701856178/
Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo at The Red Parka Steak House and Pub, Glen NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://www.facebook.com/events/5347597342016625/
Monday. December 5, 2022
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic at Book and Bar, 40 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/#/events
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Sing Nowell, tribute to Tony Barrand and Nowell Sing We Clear with Fred Breunig, John Roberts, Andy Davis, Emma Schneider, Arthur Davis, Windborne and friends at Latchis Theatre, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nowellsingweclear.com/ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=larts https://www.windbornesingers.com/ ~ also livestreamed
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Open Mic with Andrew North & The Rangers at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1196068937928463/
Thursday, December 8, 2022
Antje Duvekot at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Low Lily with Matt Flinner at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Dan Tyminski featuring Gaven Largent at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/dan-tyminski/
Dar Williams at Jummy’s Jazz and Blues Club (all-request show), Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://jimmysoncongress.com/event/dar-williams-2/
Frances Forever at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Frances-Forever---Port-Lucy:-A-Hear-Her-Music-Series?performanceid=5902
Ben Harris, Louis Phipps, Aram Rubenstein-Gillis at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Friday, December 9, 2022
Dar Williams at BOMBYX, The Parlor Room , Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Coig ( Celtic Holiday ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455
Mike Block (Cello) at the Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/grammy-award-winning-cellist-mike-block-12-9-2022
Low Lily with Matt Flinner at Middlebury Town Hall Theatre, Middlebury VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar
Lori McKenna at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/lori-mckenna/
Martin Sexton at The Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=220
Welcome Yule, A Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theatre Arts Center, Turners Falls MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.welcomeyule.org
Cherish the Ladies at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700
Chris Albertson and Cait Murphy (Joni Mitchell retrospective) at DublinArts and Muse Gallery, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=5603449289724059&set=gm.516734147088476&idorvanity=451201580308400 https://www.facebook.com/groups/451201580308400
Don White Goes to Harvard, notloB Parlour Concerts #210, 7 Fairbanks St, Harvard, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/640556850761771/
Saturday, December 10, 2022
DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~
More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com
DANCE! Norwich Contra Dance (2nd and 4th Saturdays) at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT ~ see facebook page for time and details ~ https://www.facebook.com/NorwichContraDance
Tom Pirozolli feature at Ashland Second Saturday Coffee House a Community Church, Ashland NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pirozzoli.com/ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078509964879
Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=242516~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Kat Wright at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/853538006028166/
Tom DiMenna sings Gordon Lightfooot at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Dar Williams at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA (Songwriting Workshop) ~ 2pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/
Welcome Yule, A Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theatre Arts Center, Turners Falls MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.welcomeyule.org
Myrtle Street Klezmer at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Tom Pirozzoli with Corey Wrinn at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/ https://pirozzoli.com/
Low Lily with Matt Flinner at The Parlor Room, Northamptoon MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Lunasa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Noe Venable, Singer-Sonwriter Livestream ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/881493126554993/
Welcome Yule, A Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theatre Arts Center, Turners Falls MA ~ 2:00pm ET ~ https://www.welcomeyule.org
Canterbury Singers sing Shaker holiday songs at Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.shakers.org/
Eileen Ivers Christmas concert at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Irish Christmas in America at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=240954~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Thursday, December 15, 2022
DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. Lisa Greenleaf and Stomp Rocket (Glen Loper, Dave Langford, and Bethany Waickman)
Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Christmas Concert at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road http://woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/
DANCE! Plymouth NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/
Kimaya Diggs and Friends at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Friday, December 16, 2022
Midwinter Revels, December 16-December 18th, featuring Jeff Warner and more-Lebanon Opera House
https://www.revelsnorth.org/christmasrevels/lebanonoperahouse.org
DANCE! Mill City Contra, East Derry NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:45-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Caller Nancy Wood, Guest musician: Nancy Fiske (clarinet)
Primo Cubano Latin Christmas at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455
Chris Smither at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Christmas Concert at Community Church, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.partialcapo.com/store.htm#!/Durham-NH-Christmas-Concert-Sun-Dec-18-2022-4pm-ADULT-TICKET/p/492661671 http://woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Low Lily with Matt Flinner at Next Stage, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar https://nextstagearts.org/events/
Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
A Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pierson Trio at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=239011~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
A Celtic Christmas at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-10pm ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.squarespace.com/concert-events/celtic-christmas-ishna
Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Suzanne Vega at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/event/one-roof-concerts-for-the-homeless-presents-suzanne-vega/ http://www.suzannevega.com/
Waking Finnegan, Norway Pond Festival Singers, and Jr. Mints – Noel on Norway Pond at Hancock Meeting House 47 Main Street Hancock, NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/new-events-1/2022/12/17/noel-on-norway-pond
Chris Smither at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Ana Popovic at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Judy Collins at The Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=224
Chris Pureka at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Monday. December 19. 2022
The Sweetback Sisters at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thesweetbacksisters.com/
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Chris Pureka at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Caroling on the Common in Hancock NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/new-events-1/2022/10/13/caroling-on-the-common
The Sweetback Sisters at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thesweetbacksisters.com/
Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid Livestream from the Puffin & Loon ~ 8pm ET ~ https://youtu.be/4CkS1Fb96L0 http://woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/
Friday, December 23, 2022
Sarah Lee Guthrie at Nova Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7 p.m. ET ~ https://novaarts.org/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/timeriksen
Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/
“Abby Holidays” Holiday Concert, Featuring Abrielle Scharff at Book and Bar, 40 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/#/events
Saturday, December 24, 2022
DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~
More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com
Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Friday, December 30, 2022
Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/
Grain Thief with King Margo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Rockspring at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Sunday, January 1, 2022
NHSCOT's Hogmanay Celebration at LaBelle Winery, Derry NH ~ 3-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/486950656785920/ ~ Live Music from The Rebel Collective and the Pipes & Drums of NHSCOT
Ellis Paul at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Richard Thompson at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Friday, January 6, 2023
First Friday High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com
Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters at The Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/
Sunday, January 8, 2023
Jake Swamp and The Pine plus Derek Sensale of Pinedrop at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Thursday, January 12, 2023
DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/
Miss Tess with Sara Borges at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/the-parlor-room/
Thursday, January 12, through Sunday, January 15, 2023
Boston Celtic Music Festival at Passim and multiple venues in Cambridge/Boston MA ~ details TBA ~ https://passim.org/bcmfest/
Friday, January 13, 2023
NH Music Collective Showcase at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5514261851988330/
Saturday, January 14, 2023
DANCE! Ralph Page Dance event at Whitcomb Hall, Swanzey NH ~ 10am-10pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/ralph-page/35th-annual-ralph-page-jan-2023/ info@ralphpage.neffa.org https://www.facebook.com/events/817410323046125/
January 18, 2022
Miss Tess with Sara Borges at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Joe K. Walsh Album Release feat. Darol Anger, Grant Gordy, John Suntken, and Brittany Karlson at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Chris Smither at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Chris-Smither?performanceid=5812
Friday, February 3, 2023
Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Livingston Taylor at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Eleri Ward at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Eleri-Ward?performanceid=5858
Thursday, February 9, 2022
DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/
Sunday, February 11, 2023
Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/
Monday, February 12, 2023
Decatur Creek with Rough & Tumble at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Friday, February 17, 2023
Alan Doyle at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows
Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023
Flurry Festival 2023 at Saratoga NY ~ see website for details ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ One of the largest folk dance and music festivals in North America. The Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year.
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Alan Doyle at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Griffin House at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Saturday, February 26, 2023
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Ecstatic Dance to Live Music, followed by Open Mic at The Hive Farm and Community Space, Candia NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1053840298645737/
Friday, March 3, 2023
Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Sunday, March 5, 2023
Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/
Monday, March 6, 2023
Elvis Costello and the Imposters at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Thursday, March 9, 2023
DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Cherish the Ladies at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows
Lunasa at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700
Sunday March 12, 2023
Joe Pub at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Saturday, March 18, 2023
New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ [details TBA] ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/#?secret=0bkcl5SfDH
Saturday, April 1, 2023
Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/
Friday, April 7, 2023
Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022
New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Cirque Alfonse (Quebecois Circus) at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Friday, May 5, 2022
Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Friday, June 2, 2022
Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023