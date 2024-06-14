© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Environment
Something Wild

Something Wild: How to remember bird songs

By Dave Anderson,
Chris MartinJessica Hunt
Published June 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
A black capped chickadee, beak open (perhaps singing) on a branch surrounded by tree flowers.
Ken Mattison
/
Flickr
A black-capped chickadee on a branch surrounded by tree flowers.

The dawn chorus reminded us of this Something Wild originally heard in 2022.

Birds are singing everywhere this time of year, making it a great time to practice identifying birds by their songs and calls.

Hearing the bird song in the field and then learning the random human alliteration of lyrics creates an indelible impression of the song in your memory. These mnemonic phrases are a kind of birding folklore passed down from generations of birders.

Trust us: You are going to want to listen to this episode! Chris Martin and Dave Anderson test their bird song knowledge with mnemonic phrases.

Here are some of the Something Wild team's favorite mnemonic bird phrases:

  • American Redstart – “Seets-seets-seets-seets Seee-OH”
  • Robin – “cheer-up, cheerily, cheerio”
  • Cardinal – “birdie birdie birdie, whoit, whoit, whoit, pupeeto, pupeeto, pupeeto!”
  • Chickadee – “Spring’s Here!”
  • Phoebe – “Fee-breet! Phoebe-dee-beet”
  • Tufted Titmouse – “Peter, Peter” or “Right HERE!” or “Wheat-EAR”
  • Red or White breasted nuthatch – “Yank, yank, yank”
  • Song Sparrow - “Maids, Maids Pleeeease – Put on the Teeeea Kettle”
  • White Throated Sparrow “Oh Poor Sam Peabody- Peabody-Peabody” or “Oh Sweet Canada-Canada-Canada!”
  • Rufous-sided Towee – “DRINK your Teeea!”
  • Vireos - “Here I am. Look at me. I’m up here. In a tree” or “I’m up here. I am green. Where are you?”
  • Yellow Warbler – “Sweet Sweet Sweeter than sweet!”
  • Chestnut-sided Warbler – “Pleased pleased pleased to meet choo” or “See see see Miss Beach-er”
  • Ovenbird – A very emphatic “Teacher teacher teacher! TEACHER! TEACHER!”
  • Common yellowthroat – “Witch-ity witch-ity, witch-ity.”
  • Black and white warbler – “Wee-see, wee-see, wee-see”

To learn more, visit the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library of Sound. You can listen to bird calls and songs from all over the world, using your smartphone or computer.

Something Wild is a partnership of New Hampshire Audubon, the Forest Society and NHPR.

