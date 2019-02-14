Related Program: 
Your 'Love Notes' For N.H., Valentine's Day In The 603

This Valentine's Day, we asked: Why do you love New Hampshire? And your responses—your "love notes" to the Granite State—poured steadily into our submissions dashboard. Here are a few of the early ones (scroll down for more):

There's so many reasons to love our Granite State, like our beautiful woods... New Hampshire is the second-most forested state in the country.

We all have the moon but we like to think we've got the best view. And don't forget those friendly New Hampshire drivers.

And even the Old Man of the Mountain (on our signs, at least).

At least the drivers in the roundabouts are friendly?

Well, maybe you're skeptical about that too...

Name a better state motto, go ahead.

 

You'll always have New Hampshire, your steadfast Granite State. Happy Valentine's Day!

