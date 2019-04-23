Writers on a New England Stage: Tommy Orange

By 1 hour ago

Credit Photo of Tommy Orange by Elena Seibert

With a dazzling debut novel and a wave of critical accolades to his name, Tommy Orange comes to New Hampshire to share stories of the Native American experience in contemporary times.

In his acclaimed bestseller, There There, Orange traces the lives of a dozen different Native characters as they travel to Oakland, California, for a powwow. His literary observations are based on experience: Orange is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma. He grew up in Oakland, and spent time working there in the Native community before crafting his novel.

There There continues to garner praise for its depictions of the modern, urban Native American experience. In April, it was named a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction.  

Tommy Orange will be joined in conversation with NHPR’s Peter Biello on Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. The literary conversation is part of Writers on a New England Stage, a partnership of The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio.

For tickets, stop by The Music Hall box office, call 603-436-2400, or purchase online.

Tags: 
NHPR Events
Writers on a New England Stage

Related Content

Writers on a New England Stage: Jared Diamond

By Apr 15, 2019

Join NHPR’s Peter Biello for a literary conversation with author Jared Diamond for the latest edition of Writers on a New England Stage, a partnership between The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio. 

Writers on a New England Stage: Lidia Bastianich

By Feb 13, 2019

Peter Biello hosts the next installment of Writers on a New England Stage—a partnership between The Music Hall and NHPR—with guest author, chef and television personality Lidia Bastianich.