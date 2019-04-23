Writers on a New England Stage: Tommy Orange

With a dazzling debut novel and a wave of critical accolades to his name, Tommy Orange comes to New Hampshire to share stories of the Native American experience in contemporary times.

In his acclaimed bestseller, There There, Orange traces the lives of a dozen different Native characters as they travel to Oakland, California, for a powwow. His literary observations are based on experience: Orange is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma. He grew up in Oakland, and spent time working there in the Native community before crafting his novel.

There There continues to garner praise for its depictions of the modern, urban Native American experience. In April, it was named a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction.

Tommy Orange will be joined in conversation with NHPR’s Peter Biello on Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. The literary conversation is part of Writers on a New England Stage, a partnership of The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio.

For tickets, stop by The Music Hall box office, call 603-436-2400, or purchase online.