Writers on a New England Stage: Lidia Bastianich

Peter Biello hosts the next installment of Writers on a New England Stage—a partnership between The Music Hall and NHPR—with guest author, chef and television personality Lidia Bastianich.

Bastianich will discuss her latest literary venture, My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food. The memoir chronicles her relationship with Italian cuisine and the challenges she faced in creating her own American success story. Bastianich’s powerful book walks readers through her upbringing in communist Yugoslavia, her time as a refugee in Italy and the life-changing experience of living and working in New York, where she discovers a passion for food.

The Emmy®-award winning television host, restauranteur and best-selling cookbook author is owner of four New York City restaurants and co-founder of the artisanal Italian marketplace chain Eataly. Bastianich has authored more than a dozen cookbooks and hosts her eponymous cooking show, Lidia’s Kitchen.

Join Lidia Bastianich and Peter Biello, host of NHPR’s The Bookshelf, Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall. Guests will each receive two recipes from Lidia’s culinary repertoire—a new creation and an old favorite.

For tickets, stop by The Music Hall box office, call 603-436-2400 or purchase online.