U.S. Senate To Vote On Spending Bill With Shaheen PFAS Proposals

Credit Joe Shlabotnik/flickr

The U.S. Senate will vote next month to fund more regulation and study of the effects of PFAS chemical contamination

Many of the provisions come from New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who helped get the policies included in the latest National Defense Authorization Act.

The full Senate is expected take up the annual spending bill in the coming weeks. The provisions include a ban on military use of firefighting foams that contain PFAS after 2022.

The bill also includes more funding for PFAS health studies of civilians, and a requirement to test for PFAS in military firefighters.

PFAS chemicals were long used in many products and have been linked to serious health problems at very low levels. New Hampshire is also expected release its latest proposals for limiting PFAS in drinking water in June.

pfas
Water Contamination

Kingston Awaits EPA Tests On Potential Public Health Risk From PFAS

By Apr 30, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Officials in Kingston say they’ll wait for more data before taking action on potential water contamination around a long-dormant Superfund site.

The Ottati and Goss Superfund site, off Route 125 near the Newton town line, is surrounded by campgrounds, homes, businesses and a popular swimming and fishing area, Country Pond.

Between the 1950s and 1980s, the site housed a business that cleaned chemicals out of steel drums and sold the drums for reuse.

CDC Will Discuss Health Risks Of Past Water Contamination At Pease

By Apr 15, 2019
N.H. DES

Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control will be in Portsmouth Tuesday to talk about their latest report on health risks from past water contamination at Pease International Tradeport.

That report agrees with existing research that says it's very possible that toxic PFAS chemicals from military activities created health risks for children and adults at the Tradeport.

Activists Petition State For Stricter PFAS Chemical Limits As Public Comment Closes

By Apr 12, 2019
Annie Ropeik for NHPR

Public comment closes today on New Hampshire’s proposed limits for four types of toxic PFAS chemicals in drinking water.

The Department of Environmental Services has suggested recent science from Minnesota could lead to stricter standards for testing and treatment of PFAS at public water systems.

Lawmakers Want VA To Cover PFAS Exposures, As CDC Report Details Risks From Past Pease Contamination

By Apr 4, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Federal lawmakers want more health care for veterans exposed to toxic PFAS chemicals, including at the former Pease Air Force Base.

Around 400 military installations, including Pease, are thought to have PFAS contamination stemming from use of firefighting foam.