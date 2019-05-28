U.S. Senate To Vote On Spending Bill With Shaheen PFAS Proposals

The U.S. Senate will vote next month to fund more regulation and study of the effects of PFAS chemical contamination

Many of the provisions come from New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who helped get the policies included in the latest National Defense Authorization Act.

The full Senate is expected take up the annual spending bill in the coming weeks. The provisions include a ban on military use of firefighting foams that contain PFAS after 2022.

The bill also includes more funding for PFAS health studies of civilians, and a requirement to test for PFAS in military firefighters.

PFAS chemicals were long used in many products and have been linked to serious health problems at very low levels. New Hampshire is also expected release its latest proposals for limiting PFAS in drinking water in June.