 Sununu: New Hampshire Is Ready For NASCAR Event This Weekend | New Hampshire Public Radio

Sununu: New Hampshire Is Ready For NASCAR Event This Weekend

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Gov. Chris Sununu says the state is ready for the 12,000 fans expected to gather for this weekend's NASCAR race in Loudon.

At a press conference this afternoon in Concord, Sununu said 90 percent of the people attending Sunday's race will be coming from New England.

He announced modified quarantine requirements and restrictions for NASCAR staff and drivers when they're in the state. They'll need to limit their travel to between the racetrack and their hotels.

"They don't go out to dinner, they don't go out for coffee, they're really quarantined in that bubble between where they work and where they sleep. They cannot go out in public," Sununu said.

Other aspects of the race will also be different. Sununu said the opening and closing ceremonies will be modified to maintain social distancing.

There will also be temperature screenings and health checks at the track.

