Special Broadcast: Living on Earth Juneteenth Special

NHPR will air special programming related to the commemorative day of Juneteenth. Dating back to 1865, Juneteenth is the oldest national commemoration marking the end of slavery in the United States, and is now marked as an official Texas state holiday and unofficial American holiday.

Join us this Friday evening for a special airing of the PRX program Living on Earth. The one-hour broadcast, hosted by Steve Curwood, is a weekly environmental news and information program originating from the University of Massachusetts (Boston) and distributed by NHPR partner PRX. The Juneteenth special will focus on issues of eco-justice, including stories about an African American woman’s journey to take up farming, as a way to reclaim a lost part of her cultural heritage. Other features will include a look at research showing a racial gap in how minorities are more exposed to air pollution, and some ways environmental educators are encouraging young people of color to feel they belong in the Great Outdoors.

Tune in to NHPR this Friday, June 19 at 9 p.m. to hear the broadcast.

NOTE: This special broadcast will preempt the Friday evening airing of Fresh Air.