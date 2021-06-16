Replay: What to Expect on the Trails This Summer

Last summer, many trails were overcrowded as outdoor enthusiasts and newcomers took advantage of the Granite State’s natural resources. In a conversation recorded before Memorial Day this year, we discussed what lessons we take from that experience and what to expect this summer. We discussed how we can balance sharing the trails with all those who want to use them, and also promote stewardship of our natural resources.

Airdate: Thursday, June 17, 2021. This program was originally heard on May 25, 2021

GUESTS:

Amy Bassett - Deputy Director of N.H. Division of Travel and Tourism, Department of Business and Economic Affairs.

- Deputy Director of N.H. Division of Travel and Tourism, Department of Business and Economic Affairs. Yohann Hanley - Project Manager, White Mountain Trail Collective.

- Project Manager, White Mountain Trail Collective. Chris Thayer - AMC Director of Government Contracts and Partner Relations. A NH resident and longtime hiker, he’s worked with the AMC for thirty years.

The Leave No Trace Seven Principles

Plan Ahead and Prepare

Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces

Dispose of Waste Properly

Leave What You Find

Minimize Campfire Impacts

Respect Wildlife

Be Considerate of Other Visitors

© 1999 by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.