The year in New Hampshire news: The top stories of 2023

The New Hampshire news headlines in 2023 ranged from the sublime to the gruesome.

The state was shocked in November when a gunman entered the lobby at New Hampshire Hospital, the state psychiatric facility in Concord, and shot and killed security officer Bradley Haas. A state trooper then shot and killed the assailant.

The shooting came three weeks after the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Climate stories also dominated the news. When it rained, it poured — the summer of 2023 was New Hampshire’s wettest on record.

Political coverage, from town halls to the presidential campaign trail, teemed with must-read stories.

Gov. Chris Sununu explored running for president, decided against it, and later announced he would not seek a fifth term as governor.

New Hampshire’s vaunted first-in-the-nation primary continued to inspire some and infuriate others. President Joe Biden decided to skip the 2024 Democratic presidential primary ballot, instead embracing his party’s choice of South Carolina as the lead-off state. His supporters launched a write-in campaign. (Find more 2024 election coverage.)

Our newsroom also worked to bring you in-depth stories that hold local officials and institutions accountable. That included our podcast about a man serving life in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit — and what it tells us about New Hampshire’s criminal justice system. It also included our ongoing reporting about a “culture of silence” around misconduct within the local recovery community, and new efforts to change that.

Here are more top stories from 2023, including the most-read articles of the year on NHPR.org and favorites from the NHPR staff.

Why a cookie recipe made this NH Girl Scout go rogue

Sophia Hammond, 11, grew so concerned about an ingredient in Girl Scout cookies that she decided to bake — and sell — her own. Read more

NH Republicans size up DeSantis, as he offers harsh rhetoric in primary campaign

As he campaigned in New Hampshire in July, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared intent on demonstrating that no other Republican presidential candidate talks tougher. He promised that, under his presidency, Mexican drug cartels would be "shot stone cold dead," and vowed that when it comes to federal bureaucrats, "we are going to start slitting throats on Day One." Read more

Segway inventor's private companies reap millions from the federally funded nonprofit he runs

More than $215 million in federal money is pouring into ARMI, a nonprofit that promises to revolutionize medicine and revitalize Manchester, New Hampshire. At least $34 million is flowing through ARMI to for-profit companies controlled by its executive director, Dean Kamen. Read more

Next Level: The rise and fall of a New Hampshire megachurch

The sermons Pastor Josh Gagnon delivered each Sunday were different from what you’d hear at your typical New Hampshire church.

“Here's the reality: there are some things I wish Jesus would have not said,” Gagnon told the congregation of Next Level Church last year. “There are some things I wish Jesus would have just been like, ‘Yeah, nevermind.'" Read more

Saint-Gobain announces closure of Merrimack facility at the center of PFAS controversy

Saint-Gobain, the French manufacturing company at the center of a years-long controversy over PFAS contamination surrounding their Merrimack facility, announced in August they are closing the plant. Read more

Hikers, extreme weather leaving their mark on one of the White Mountains' most famous trails

On most days, the rugged alpine peaks of Franconia Ridge in the White Mountains are visible from the trailhead parking lot. But on a recent Tuesday, an eerie haze descended into the notch, blocking the view.

“That's the wildfire smoke from Canada,” says Alex DeLucia, director of trails for the Appalachian Mountain Club. “Really wild.” Read more

A first-hand account of being caught up in New Hampshire's 'border crisis'

New Hampshire’s border with Canada is heavily forested and sparsely populated. There are relatively few roads in the region and only one official crossing point. Unlike the country’s southern border with Mexico, there’s little commerce or daily traffic across the border.

And yet in recent months, this 58-mile stretch of land has become a focal point for state and national politicians. Read more

5 stories that made us smile in 2023

First all-women crew to compete in reality show 'Wicked Tuna' are from New Hampshire: Michelle Bancewicz and Lea Pinaud, who are based out of Seabrook and Hampton, respectively, battling it out in season 12 against other fishers to see who can make the most money catching blue tuna off of Gloucester, Mass. Read more

The northern lights might not show up in NH after all. But here's how to get a good look at the sky anyway: It’s rare for the northern lights to be visible as far down south as New Hampshire, so when a forecast from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks said they might be visible in the Granite State, it got a lot of attention. But the lights likely won't be visible in New Hampshire after all. Read more

Reviewing culinary history in Manchester, the Chicken Tender Capital of the World: In July, Manchester's mayor officially declared the Queen City the "Chicken Tender Capital of the World." NHPR's All Things Considered team hit the road to take a bite out of this story. Listen and read more

How three Latino coffee entrepreneurs are brewing stories in NH's java scene: A handful of Latino coffee entrepreneurs in New Hampshire are on a mission to teach people how to tell the difference between an average cup of joe and a superb one. Listen and read more

A Portsmouth museum gives a 1750 house a new lease on life as climate change poses a threat: A 273-year-old historic house at Strawbery Banke became the talk of the old town in 2023 as crews raised the structure to help preserve it amid climate change threats. Listen and read more. And watch a video of the house raised for the climate-resilient foundation project.



2023: The Year in NHPR photos