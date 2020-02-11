N.H. Primary Night Live Blog: Trump Wins; Yang, Bennet Drop Out

By 2 hours ago
  • Elizabeth Warren spoke to supporters at her Manchester campaign headquarters on Primary Night
    View Slideshow 1 of 8
    Elizabeth Warren spoke to supporters at her Manchester campaign headquarters on Primary Night
    Hannah McCarthy | NHPR
  • Joe Biden left New Hampshire before the polls closed today. He will address supporters at his Nashua camp via livestream.
    View Slideshow 2 of 8
    Joe Biden left New Hampshire before the polls closed today. He will address supporters at his Nashua camp via livestream.
    Maureen McMurray | NHPR
  • The Bernie Sanders' campaign has booked a large venue for its Primary Night headquarters - the fieldhouse at Southern New Hampshire University
    View Slideshow 3 of 8
    The Bernie Sanders' campaign has booked a large venue for its Primary Night headquarters - the fieldhouse at Southern New Hampshire University
    Sam Evans-Brown | NHPR
  • Elizabeth Warren's Primary Night headquarters in Manchester
    View Slideshow 4 of 8
    Elizabeth Warren's Primary Night headquarters in Manchester
    Hannah McCarthy | NHPR
  • Amy Kobuchar's Primary Night headquarters are in Concord.
    View Slideshow 5 of 8
    Amy Kobuchar's Primary Night headquarters are in Concord.
    Daniela Allee | NHPR
  • Pete Buttigieg's campaign is set up at Nashua Community College on Primary Night
    View Slideshow 6 of 8
    Pete Buttigieg's campaign is set up at Nashua Community College on Primary Night
    Erika Janik | NHPR
  • Joe Biden won't be standing on this state at his campaign headquarters in Nashua. He left the state for South Carolina today, and will be addressing his supporters via livestream.
    View Slideshow 7 of 8
    Joe Biden won't be standing on this state at his campaign headquarters in Nashua. He left the state for South Carolina today, and will be addressing his supporters via livestream.
    Josh Rogers | NHPR
  • View Slideshow 8 of 8
    Allegra Boverman | NHPR

It's Primary Night in New Hampshire, and we'll be covering it live on this blog, and on NHPR's airwaves. Click the gallery above to see photos from NHPR's reporters and producers in the field.

CLICK HERE FOR REAL-TIME ELECTION RESULTS.

Tune in on air or online for our live broadcast featuring results and analysis, as well as reports from candidate headquarters around the state. You can also watch that broadcast on Facebook Live or right here:

Click here for our live blog coverage from earlier today. Have questions about how the primary process works in New Hampshire? Click here for our voter's guide. Click here for all of our previous coverage of the primary.

Primary Night live blog

9:15 p.m.

Joe and Jill Biden address his supporters in Nashua via livestream from South Carolina.  

Credit Maureen McMurray | NHPR

8:50 p.m.

Credit Sarah Ernst | NHPR

Tulsi Gabbard is addressing her supporters at her Manchester campaign headquarters. She came out with a big “Aloha,” the crowd chanting her name. She began her speech by saying “We are motivated by love.” Photo by Sara Ernst.

8:40 p.m.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. Click here for more.  

8:35 p.m.

Former Trump campaign chair Corey Lewandowski rallies Republicans gathered in Bedford to celebrate President Trump's victory in the New Hamphire Republican presidential primary. Photo by Dan Tuohy.

Credit Dan Tuohy | NHPR

8:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren is addressing her supporters at her Primary Night camp in Manchester. 

8:28 p.m.

Former New Hampshire Governor John Lynch endorsed Joe Biden in the primary. Producer Maureen Maureen McMurray talks with Lynch at Biden's Nashua headquarters.

Credit Sara Plourde | NHPR

8:25 p.m.

The Associated Press is calling the Republican primary in New Hampshire for President Donald Trump. With just 12% of precincts reporting, Trump already had more than 80% of the vote.  

8:15 p.m.

Andrew Yang is ending his bid in the 2020 presidential contest. Click here for more.

8:05 p.m.  

NHPR's Annie Ropeik is with the Yang campaign at the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester. She spoke with Lisa Klaud, a voter from Hooksett (on the left).

"I voted for Andrew Yang because I want to see him in our government in some capacity," Klaud said. "We need his ideas."

Credit Annie Ropeik | NHPR

7:55 p.m.

Results are beginning to roll in as polls around the state are closing. Some town's polls are open until 8 p.m. For real-time results, click here.   

7:35 p.m.

NHPR's senior political reporter Josh Rogers is reporting from Joe Biden's camp in Nashua. Biden left the state today, and will be speaking to supporters after results come in via livestream.  

7:20 p.m.

Credit Daniela Allee | NHPR

At Amy Klobuchar's headquarters in Concord, supporter Margo Burns (left) opened up her Facebook today and saw that one year ago, she made a post supporting Klobuchar. She's stuck with her ever since, she says.

Susan Hoyt (right) says Klobuchar is a candidate she can identify with.

- Daniela Allee  

7:15 p.m.

6:40 p.m.

Tulsi Gabbard's Primary Night headquarters is at Penuche's, a bar in Manchester
Credit Sara Ernst | NHPR

With just over an hour until the final polls close in New Hampshire, candidates and their supporters are gathering at headquarters around the Granite State. NHPR's news team is in the field, and we'll be posting updates from the camps throughout the evening. 

Tags: 
2020 Primary

Related Content

2020 N.H. Primary Voter's Guide: What You Need to Know Before Casting Your Ballot

By , & Feb 9, 2020
Allegra Boverman

The 2020 New Hampshire primary is Tuesday, Feb 11. Here's a primer on what you need to know before heading to the polls.

2020 N.H. Primary Candidate Tracker: Where and When to See the Candidates

By Jun 27, 2019
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

NHPR is following the 2020 Presidential Primary candidates on the trail, and so can you. We've created a handy calendar so you can see which candidates are appearing when - and where - across the Granite State.