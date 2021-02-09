 N.H. Arts Awards Includes Special Category Because of Pandemic | New Hampshire Public Radio

Nominations are now open for the 2021 N.H. Governors Arts Awards
Credit NH.gov/nharts

A special category in this year's Governor's Arts Awards will recognize innovative solutions created during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts is seeking nominations for the arts awards, which are given every other year.

The innovative solutions category may include the development streaming programs; new partnerships or revenue streams; and creating new opportunities for individual artists.

Five of these awards — one for each Executive Council district — will be awarded.

Other award categories include arts education, arts in health; creative communities; leadership; folk heritage; individual arts champion; and a lifetime achievement award.

The deadline for online nominations is April 16.

