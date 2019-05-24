Man Found Dead Along Berlin Trail Was Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks

New Hampshire authorities say a man found dead along a trail in Berlin had been missing for nearly two weeks.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said in a news release Wednesday that 27-year-old Tyler Supry was last seen on May 9. His body was found on May 21.

MacDonald said an autopsy was done, but the cause of Supry's death is pending toxicology testing. He said based on the circumstances of Supry's death, there's no evidence to suggest that there is any threat to the general public.

Authorities ask if anyone with information about Supry's whereabouts between May 9 and May 21 to contact state or local police.