Local Hospitals, N.H. Construction Firms Received Largest PPP Loans

Rural hospitals, a software vendor and a demolition contractor in Salem were among the largest New Hampshire recipients of Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government, according to new data released Monday by the Small Business Administration.

The release of PPP loan data comes after several national media outlets including the Wall Street Journal sued the Trump administration for its initial refusal to release the federal loan information to the public.

The PPP was funded through the federal CARES Act to assist businesses and non-profits with fewer than 500 employees impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the rules of the program, entities that used the funds toward approved expenses including payroll will have their loans forgiven. Companies that fail to use the money on payroll will have to pay back the loans at a small interest rate.

In New Hampshire, more than 23,000 companies and nonprofits received loans, including New Hampshire Public Radio.

Among the largest recipients were 14 companies that received between $5 and 10 million, according to the SBA. That included Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Speare Memorial Hospital and Huggins Hospital, all of which were hit hard by the closure of hospitals for all non-essential procedures.

New England Finish Systems, a building contractor based in Salem, also received between $5-10 million in loans, according to the SBA. Select Demo Services, a demolition company, received the same size loan.

A McDonald’s franchise operator also received loans of more than $5 million.

More than 20,000 entities in the state received loans of less than $150,000. The SBA did not release the names of those companies.

Last week, New Hampshire released information about a state-run loan program also funded through the federal CARES Act. More than 5,000 businesses in the state received unrestricted grants, with the largest payouts capped at $350,000.