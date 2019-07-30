Live from Portsmouth: All Things Considered on NHPR

New Hampshire Public Radio’s daily afternoon news program All Things Considered will join Seacoast newsmakers in Portsmouth to highlight issues and topics on the minds of locals in the region.

On Tuesday, August 6, Host Peter Biello and the NHPR team will broadcast live segments from Portsmouth Book & Bar, a bookstore in the heart of downtown Portsmouth. Attendees can see first-hand how radio is made, while enjoying the amenities of this historic community gathering space.

Peter will be joined by guests from the community, including Portsmouth Mayor Jack Blalock. Topical conversations on the environment, education, development and other Seacoast-area concerns will include on-site interviews with newsmakers and community stakeholders. Members of the public can also e-mail their questions/comments in advance of the event to: news@nhpr.org

Join NHPR at Book & Bar for this special event, free and open to the public, or follow NHPR on social media for updates. While there is limited direct seating to view the broadcast, bar seating and reading rooms throughout Book & Bar will carry the sounds of the broadcast.

EVENT DETAILS:

DATE: Tuesday, August 6, 2019

LOCATION:

Portsmouth Book & Bar

40 Pleasant Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

TIME:

2 p.m. – NHPR staff onsite. Come and say hello, pick up some NHPR items, and learn about the latest happenings at NHPR!

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – All Things Considered airs on NHPR. Live local segments will take place at:

4:20 p.m. – with Portsmouth Mayor Jack Blalock

4:44 p.m.

5:20 p.m.

5:44 p.m.

6 to 7 p.m. – Meet Peter Biello and members of the NHPR staff for informal drinks and chat.

TUNE IN:

All Things Considered airs each weekday from 4 to 6 p.m. on NHPR. Join local host Peter Biello and national hosts from NPR, as they present two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews and special features from New Hampshire, Washington and beyond.

