Klobuchar Makes Final Push To Attract New Hampshire's Undecided Voters

Senator Amy Klobuchar spent the weekend crisscrossing New Hampshire, hoping to capitalize on what her campaign says is new interest from undecided voters.

At a rally in Hanover on Sunday, the Minnesota senator talked about the economy, education reforms and what'd she do to address climate change.

But she had an even more urgent message for the crowd, which numbered around 300: If you’re still looking for a candidate, I’m the one.

"You will see that I'm someone who can take this guy on...I have the ideas and experience to put them into action. All I need is your vote,” she said.

And that seemed to resonate with Heidi Holman, a voter from Warner.

Holman and her husband have been undecided for a while. They made a last minute decision to come to the rally.

Holman had watched Friday's debate, spending most of it distracted on her iPad.

“A lot of the voices and talk was just going by, and all of a sudden I started listening, and I realized it was when she spoke,” Holman said.

Holman said she put down the iPad and paid attention to the rest of what Klobuchar had to say.

“I’m feeling like I might have a candidate that I might want to support. I’m thinking this is going to seal the deal for me and I’m excited about it,” she said.

Klobuchar moved up three percentage points in a Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll over the weekend, just one point below Joe Biden.

Holman likes the senator's moderate stances and approach, saying that's resonated with her in the last few days.

“She was just dialed in and was really clear on where she stood on the issues,” said Rob Nute, Holman’s husband.

Standing next to Holman and Nute were two friends from Hopkinton, Lori Sommer and her husband.

Sommer says she's about 90 percent of the way there for Klobuchar. She says she wants to see a woman in the White House. But her husband, John Kanter, is still undecided. He started out as pretty interested in Joe Biden, but in recent weeks he’s moved away from supporting the vice-president.

“He seems flat, almost like he doesn’t want to be doing this,” he said.

Klobuchar’s speech earned big applause throughout, and some big laughs, too. One of those came when the Senator mentioned her election record.

“I have won every race, every place, every time, all the way down to fourth grade,” she said. “Guys are always boasting about things, so I do that too.” That line earned her ten seconds of applause.

Klobuchar's record of winning in Minnesota’s reddest counties has captured the attention of other undecided voters in recent weeks.

Finding out about that history swayed John Tilley from New London. This was the first Klobuchar rally he attended.

“It was enough to take my vote, it really was enough,” he said. “I think she actually can win.”

Klobuchar wraps up her New Hampshire swing today with stops in Nashua, Keene, Exeter and Rochester, where she hopes to take more votes from residents like Holman and Tilley.