It Wasn't Just The Pandemic: Oil's Terrible, No Good, Very Bad Year

It's no surprise that the oil industry had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. Oil powers the vast majority of the global transportation system, and the pandemic froze most of the world's population in place.

But set aside the pandemic. Ignore the collapse in demand. Forget about the time oil prices went negative. Look at everything else that happened this year, and —

Well. Oil still had a pretty terrible year.

Between hurricanes, geopolitical rivalries, irate investors and climate pressures, oil producers faced a host of challenges that weren't created by the coronavirus — and can't be cured with a vaccine.

In the Gulf of Mexico, the amount of oil production lost because of storms was about six times higher than the recent average, according to Sami Yahya, an analyst with S&P Global Platts.

"The worst offender was Hurricane Delta, which cut Gulf of Mexico production by just about 92%," Yahya says. Then, just as the industry was about to recover from Delta, Hurricane Zeta swept in. (The names themselves are a sign of just how brutal this year was: So many powerful storms formed this year that, for just the second time, forecasters ran out of names and had to resort to Greek letters.)

Markets didn't react much because there was so much surplus oil that refineries didn't see any interruption. But producers felt a hit. And while any given storm season may be an outlier, in general, global warming is expected to make hurricanes more powerful and destructive.

Meanwhile, U.S. shale producers were bracing for a brutal 2020 even before most Americans had heard of social distancing.

"Prior to COVID — actually, days prior to the lockdowns — we had entered into a market share war," says Sarp Ozkan, a director of energy analysis at Enverus Market Intelligence. Russia and Saudi Arabia were slashing prices, each trying to seize a larger slice of the global oil market. Not so coincidentally, those low prices were devastating for U.S. shale producers, whose explosive growth made the U.S. the top oil producer in the world.

A few years ago, the U.S. oil industry survived such a price war just fine. But back then, they had the support of investors eager to pour money into the U.S. oil patch. By last year — well before the pandemic — investors were getting increasingly frustrated.

"Wall Street finally decided, 'Hey, we've given you a lot of capital and you have sunk it into the ground. But we haven't seen any of those returns that we've been expecting for a long time,' " Ozkan says. Investors weren't willing to put up more money until shale producers proved they could be profitable.

U.S. producers were starting to sweat. Then the coronavirus lockdowns rewrote the script for 2020, with the market share war replaced by a frantic struggle to stabilize crude prices.

Today, U.S. producers can point to the pandemic to explain their current woes. But in an alternate reality where the pandemic never happened, Ozkan argues the final outcome — companies merging and slashing investments, the entire U.S. industry shrinking — would be oddly unchanged.

"Either way, I think we would have ended up with sort of the same sort of scenario," he says.

Then there's the even bigger, more fundamental challenge for the industry: its future viability in a world fighting climate change.

The pace of the "energy transition" — the shift away from carbon-emitting coal, oil and natural gas and toward zero-emission power sources, electric cars and electrified houses and even clean trucks, planes and ships — appears to be accelerating.

To be clear, the world is not currently on track to meet its climate goals. It would take a massive transformation for the global economy to end its reliance on petroleum, which is woven throughout virtually every aspect of modern life. But a growing number of powerful figures, including political leaders and business titans, are describing that shift not as idealistic but as urgent — even inevitable.

You hear it from investors: At the beginning of this year, Larry Fink, the powerful CEO of BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, said climate change would be at the heart of his firm's investment strategy. By the end of it, JPMorgan Chase and the New York State pension fund announced plans to shift their investments away from carbon-emitting industries. A new activist investor group is pushing Exxon to pivot so it could still be profitable in a world weaning off oil. And as investment dollars pull back from oil and gas exploration, electric vehicle start-ups and renewable energy firms are soaring on Wall Street.

You hear it from executives: This summer, European oil giants BP, Shell and Total warned that oil demand would peak soon, if it hadn't already, and announced they were ramping up investments in renewables. Even producers who do not embrace renewables, such as many American oil companies, are voluntarily nodding to climate concerns in their earnings announcements.

And, perhaps most significantly, you hear it from regulators. This year China surprised the world with new, ambitious carbon targets. California, which exerts powerful influence over the U.S. auto industry, set a landmark law calling for zero-emissions semitrucks and announced a future ban on new gas- and diesel-powered cars. Colorado set new, strict limits on methane emissions from oil and gas producers. Denmark ended new oil and gas exploration.

And, showing just how quickly sentiments are shifting, the U.K. accelerated its plans to prohibit the sale of gas- 0r diesel-powered cars not once but twice. In February, it moved the target from 2040 to 2035. Then, in November, it pushed it up to 2030.

Amy Myers Jaffe, managing director at the Climate Policy Lab at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, says these decisions were not triggered by the pandemic.

"All these things I believe would still have happened," she says. "They just intensified because of the collapse in oil demand, but all of those trends were coming."

For oil companies, this creates a monumental challenge. They make multibillion dollar investments that won't pay off for years. A drop in oil demand would make many of those investments unprofitable. That means companies today are at a crossroads, having to decide which future to plan for: a world still built on oil, or one transformed to be greener.

As the Biden administration takes office and works to restrict drilling on federal lands and promote climate-friendly technology, the pressure will only mount.

"This is a big story," Jaffe says. "It's going to be a big 2021 story. But it started in 2020."



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And finally today, you know you've heard those ads. You might even have succumbed to one of them. I'm talking about the big push for new gym memberships. It's usually right now. And that's because getting fit is one of the most common New Year's resolutions. But this year, many gyms are closed because of the pandemic. So what are the alternatives for people who are resolved to get fit in 2021? We reached out to Jennipher Walters for some ideas. She is a certified personal trainer and health coach, and she also co-hosts the "Fit Bottomed Girls" podcast.

Jennipher Walters, welcome. Thank you for joining us.

JENNIPHER WALTERS: Thanks for having me.

MARTIN: So, first of all, how has this experience been for you? You know, quarantining, and I know you've got little ones at home. How has this experience been for you - just doing your thing, trying to stay fit and keep up with your clients and so forth during all this?

WALTERS: Oh, goodness. It has been something, you know? I think, like everyone, our lives have just been completely switched around. And, you know, you used to kind of maybe have some sort of semblance of control over your day or your schedule, and now things just are so different. I used to love to go to the gym, and that was, like, my social time. And I had, you know, mom friends. And, you know, I had other people to kind of help push me and to run on a workout harder and try harder and try new things.

And now it's, like, OK, you know, kind of a one-woman show a little bit. I have actually been, like, designing my own workouts at home. And we turned our garage, which only had junk in it and yard stuff anyway - we turned that into a gym, so now I'm able to go there and work out. And in some ways, it's been - I don't know - kind of - there has been some benefits, as much as I do miss going to the gym. There's been some benefits for, like, me and my husband to go out and get creative.

MARTIN: Let's talk a bit more about that. Like, how - what are some things that people can do to maintain their fitness if they can't go to the gym? Or maybe they are afraid to go to the gym right now. I mean, that is the case for some - some people feel it just isn't the safest environment because it's a closed environment because there's - you know, people are sweating, and it's hard to social distance even if their gyms are open. So what are some ideas for maintaining that fitness if you can't or don't want to go to a gym?

WALTERS: So I think now is actually a really, really interesting and great time to not just look at workouts as a way to get fit but as a way to give yourself self-care. So if you are really stressed out, then use that as a reason to maybe look for something that's a little bit more relaxing in a workout.

So, you know, invest in a yoga mat and try - there's a gazillion and a, you know, half apps and websites and YouTube channels and stuff. You know, try some yoga. You don't need that much space. It's a good feel-good activity. Maybe look at doing some high-intensity workouts, whether it's with dumbbells, whether it's body weight exercises, going for a run.

I like to get out of my house, and I do sprints. I just find a set distance between, you know, like, two telephone poles or a couple houses or somewhere else on a trail. And I will just run that sprint, rest, you know, for 20 or 30 seconds and run that sprint again and just kind of tire myself out and then get a really, really big mood boost from that, really. And then I kind of feel like, oh, my gosh. You know, I went out and ran real hard. And then I'm proud of myself for the day.

MARTIN: Let's talk about the motivation problem. As we mentioned, in a typical year, new gym memberships will peak in January. But the data shows that by February, most people abandon their workout plans and stop coming to the gym. So what are some of the ways that you can stick with a fitness plan?

And you just mentioned yourself that a lot of people, one of the reasons people like going to the gym is that it kind of helps keep them motivated. Maybe they sort of develop a community there. Like, there's a bunch of people that they know are going to be there, and if they're not there, they'll say, hey, where were you, you know? (Laughter).

WALTERS: Right.

MARTIN: So if you're at home and working at home, can you think about some ways to keep that motivation up?

WALTERS: The No. 1 thing always is to really connect to your reason why you want to be fit. If you're just kind of going through the motions and working out because you should or because someone kind of told you, that's not really a spark that, like, keeps you going after January, you know? You need something a little bit deeper. So think about why you deserve to be healthy. Think about all the different ways you can begin to appreciate and understand how working out actually benefits you beyond just your physical appearance.

So start paying attention after your workout. Like, how much better do you feel after your workout? How much more productive are you after your workout? Do you have better ideas for work? Are you more creative? Are you more engaged with your kids and more mindful of just your life? Like, really start to pay attention to how your workouts actually change you and benefit you. And then celebrate yourself. Like, every single time you work out, you know, pat yourself on the back. Give yourself your own high-five.

MARTIN: (Laughter).

WALTERS: Be really proud that you did it. And continue to set goals and get creative and try new things. There are - especially now with all of the apps and some of the technology out there, you can try, like, any sort of workout you ever wanted to before from the comfort of your own home, basically. So try different things, you know, that you're not going to be, you know, great or the ability to do any dance move or different things without...

MARTIN: (Laughter).

WALTERS: ...A little bit of practice. So give yourself grace. Give yourself ease. Try a bunch of stuff. Stick with the stuff that you enjoy because inevitably, you will do something if you enjoy it.

MARTIN: Jennipher Walters is a personal trainer and co-host of the "Fit Bottomed Girls" podcast. We reached her at her home in Kansas City, Mo.

Jennipher Walters, thank you so much for joining us. And Happy New Year.

WALTERS: Thanks. Happy New Year to you.

