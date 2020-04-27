How To Help Others In New Hampshire During The Pandemic

As Granite Staters isolate themselves, many individuals, businesses, and organizations are in need of assistance and searching for help during a tumultuous time.
Have you been helping out in your own community? Have you seen friends or neighbors helping others in special ways? Do you know of a way that residents can get involved?
We'll discuss ways that you can help out during the coronavirus pandemic, whether that be by sewing face masks, volunteering, or making a donation.
Air date: Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Nancy Malone - Coos County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Director for the Tri-County Community Action Program
- Maria Devlin - CEO of the Red Cross's Northern New England Region
- Senator Tom Sherman - Democratic State Senator from Rye
- Theresa Walker - Founder of the Bedford Sewing Battalion