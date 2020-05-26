How Do Summer Programs Operate During A Pandemic, And What's Lost If They Don't?

As school lets out, parents look to school districts, recreation programs, and overnight camps to keep kids busy, happy, and safe. We talk with summer programs across the state about how they're preparing in the midst of the pandemic, and the tough decisions they're making to ensure safety of children and staff, as a vital resource for families and our economy.

Air date: Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

GUESTS:

Day programs:

Chris Emond - Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Central N.H.

- Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Central N.H. Meagan Hamblett -Executive Director of the YMCA Alliances of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

-Executive Director of the YMCA Alliances of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Sherri Nichols - Executive Director of Teaching and Learning at the Manchester School District.

Overnight camps: