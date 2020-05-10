Related Program: 
Government Powers, Civil Liberties, Public Health, & COVID-19

From quarantines to stay-at-home orders, state and federal officials have been intervening in our daily activities in unprecedented ways. We examine the rights and powers of the federal government, state governors, and individuals - in the midst of a public health emergency.

Air date: Monday, May 11, 2020

GUESTS: 

John Greabe - Director of the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service and  professor of law at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law

Alan Greenblatt -  Senior staff writer for Governing, a news outlet that covers state and local government. Visit here to read his coverage.

